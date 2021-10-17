Monday Forecast: Staying warm and turning breezy into Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm and breezy weather headlines the forecast over the next few days before cooler and windy weather arrives on Wednesday. Overall, the week looks fairly quiet with just a couple chances for some light rain across the state.

Into Sunday evening, clear skies are expected to persist across the state. Temperatures shouldn’t cool off quite as quickly tonight or overnight tonight thanks to southerly and southwesterly winds that are expected to remain stronger than the past few nights. Skies remain sunny to start the week on Monday for central and eastern Nebraska with a bit of cloud cover across the west. Some high cloud cover is expected to make it’s way across the state through the day on Monday, so Lincoln and eastern Nebraska should see mainly sunny skies through a majority of the day with clouds increasing towards Monday evening. Dry weather is expected to start the week on Monday.

Mainly sunny skies are expected to start Monday, especially for eastern Nebraska, but clouds will move across the state from west to east through the day. (KOLN)

Thanks to some stronger winds, overnight lows should be a bit warmer tonight with most areas seeing overnight lows in the lower to middle 40s. We’ll still see some areas - mainly in the west - drop into the mid and upper 30s into early Monday morning.

Look for a warm night tonight with overnight lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s across the state. (KOLN)

Temperatures look to be pretty similar to where we ended up on Sunday with afternoon highs reaching into the mid 70s for most areas. Breezy south and southwest winds are expected into the afternoon though, with wind gusts between 25 and 35 MPH possible at times. With the breezy and dry weather, there will be elevated fire danger on Monday - outdoor burning should be avoided until later in the week.

Temperatures should reach into the 70s to near 80° by Monday afternoon. (KOLN)

The extended forecast gives us more of the same into Tuesday with warm and breezy weather across the area. There will be a small chance for some light rain into Tuesday evening as a low pressure system spins across the Dakotas. Northern and northeastern Nebraska will likely see the highest rain chances Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. Behind that system, windy and much cooler weather is expected on Wednesday with highs tumbling into the 40s, 50s to low 60s across the state. Winds will turn to the west and northwest and could be sustained between 15 and 30 MPH with even stronger wind gusts possible. The cooler, more seasonal weather will linger through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Mainly dry weather is expected Thursday, Friday, and for most of Saturday. Another small chance for rain is expected Saturday evening and into the day on Sunday.

Warm and breezy weather is expected for Monday and Tuesday before cooler and windy weather arrives on Wednesday. Temperatures will hold in the 60s through next weekend. (KOLN)

