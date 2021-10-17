Nebraska Softball: Huskers sweep rams in double header

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team played a double header Sunday afternoon against Colorado State, winning the first game 5-3 and the second game 1-0.

In the first game, Nebraska was first to score after Brooke Andrews reached on a fielder’s choice. After a single to right field from Cam Ybarra, and a throwing error but the right fielder, Andrews scored the first run of the game. Kaylin Kinney reached on an error by the third baseman, bringing in another run. The Huskers headed into the second inning ahead 2-0.

Colorado State tied it up in the top of the third inning with three doubles.. Kaitlyn Cook hit the first double down the right field line. Brooke Bohlender followed with another double to center field bringing in the run. Makenna McVay doubled to left center to bring in the second run of the inning making it 2-2 heading into the bottom of the second inning.

The Rams took the lead in the top of the sixth inning after a double by McVay to left center put CSU in scoring position. Ashley Michelena grounded out to third base, advancing the runner to third base. Ashley York grounded out to shortstop, but brought in the run to take the lead 3-2.

The Huskers responded with a solo homerun over the right center fence by Caitlynn Neal. Billie Andrews walked and advanced to second after Brooke Andrews hit a ground ball to the pitcher. Cam Ybarra hit a two-run homer over the right center field to take the lead, 5-3.

In the circle for the Huskers was Kaylin Kinney, who recorded four scoreless innings. Courtney Wallace took the mound in the fifth inning holding the Rams to only one hit and recording one strikeout.

NU recorded nine hits during game one and held CSU to only five hits.

The second game was a defensive battle as there was only one run recorded. The run came in the first inning after Billie Andrews hit a triple to right field. Brooke Andrews followed with a double to right field, bringing in the only run of the game.

Colorado State had their first hit of the game come in the bottom of the fifth inning when Ashley York had a hard hit ball to first base. However, it was not enough to tie the game.

Senior Olivia Ferrell pitched all seven innings for Nebraska, shutting out the Rams and not giving up a hit until the bottom of the fifth inning.

NU was able to hold the Rams to only nine hits on the day and no runs during the second game.

The Huskers are back in action Friday, Feb. 11 for the UNI Dome Tournament in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

