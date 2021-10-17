Advertisement

Three minors apprehended after pursuit with stolen vehicle in Omaha

(Dakota News Now)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended three juveniles following a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in Omaha. Troopers also recovered two stolen handguns during the incident.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday, NSP received a report that a Jeep Gladiator had been stolen in Lincoln and was traveling eastbound toward Omaha on Interstate 80. A trooper was able to locate the vehicle on I-80 in Omaha and attempted a traffic stop near the 42nd street interchange. The vehicle stopped briefly, but then fled as the trooper attempted to contact the driver. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

As the Jeep proceeded eastbound on I-80, with speeds reaching 110 miles per hour, a handgun was thrown out the window of the vehicle. Another trooper recovered the gun while the pursuit continued. The Jeep then voluntarily stopped near the 20th street overpass. Troopers were then able to take the three occupants into custody without further incident. A second handgun was located inside the vehicle. Both guns were determined to be stolen.

The driver, an 11-year-old male, was cited for theft by unlawful taking – over $5,000, possession of a stolen firearm, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction, and traffic violations. He was released to his mother. The two passengers, 14-year-old males, were lodged in the Douglas County Youth Center for possession of a stolen firearm.

There were no injuries related to the pursuit, which lasted a total of three minutes.

