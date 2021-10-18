Authorities to search Plattsmouth area for man missing since February 2020

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Plattsmouth Police and the Nebraska State Patrol are planning to search the area Wednesday for a man missing since February 2020.

Dalton Berens, 29, has been missing since Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 — the day after Super Bowl LIV. He is described as a 6-foot-tall white man, weighing 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. According to a PPD release, he suffers from several medical conditions that require consistent medication and make it difficult for him to walk long distances.

Berens was engaged and living in Plattsmouth with his fiance at the time of his disappearance, the release states.

“Dalton went missing a year-and-a-half ago. We took our best leads at the time and followed up on them, a lot of info. All our best guesses haven’t worked out so we took a step back recently - a new approach,” says Matt Watson, a Detective with the Plattsmouth Police.

PPD and NSP say that the new approach is planning an organized search “conducted by specific individuals arranged by law enforcement,” including cadaver dogs and their handlers.

Detective Watson says officials have followed up on social media leads, bank account records, and government benefits for disabilities but nothing has been able to bring Berens home so far.

“I think there are people in Plattsmouth that don’t know he’s missing. Plattsmouth is a quiet and great community. In these types of communities, missing person cases take care of themselves, they turn up. At the beginning, there was some of that sentiment among Dalton’s family and friends -- he’d just show back up.”

PPD and NSP investigators tell 6 News that they do not suspect foul play.

CAN YOU HELP? Anyone with information about Berens’ disappearance or where he might be is asked to contact the police at 402-296-3311. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Nebraska Crimestoppers online, called in at 1-800-422-1494, or sent via the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.