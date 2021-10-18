Advertisement

Freed murderer charged in Florida with slaying of single mom

Eric Pierson is charged with first-degree murder for the slaying of 33-year-old Erika Verdecia....
Eric Pierson is charged with first-degree murder for the slaying of 33-year-old Erika Verdecia. He had been released from prison in September 2020 after serving 27 years of a 40-year sentence for the 1993 beating and strangling 17-year-old Kristina Whitaker.(Source: Florida Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Police have charged a convicted murderer with the slaying of a South Florida woman whose body was found in a canal after being missing for three weeks.

Eric Pierson was charged Saturday with first-degree murder for the slaying of 33-year-old Erika Verdecia. Her stabbed body was found in a suburban Fort Lauderdale canal.

Sunrise police say Pierson confessed to stabbing the single-mother with a screwdriver on Sept. 25.

Pierson had been released from prison in September 2020 after serving 27 years of a 40-year sentence for the 1993 beating and strangling 17-year-old Kristina Whitaker.

In 1985, Pierson broke into a home and slit a woman’s throat. He served four years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash, east of 27th & Old Cheney, early Sunday morning.
LPD UPDATE: Three hospitalized after crash, two critical
Minnesota beats Nebraska, 30-23
Week 8 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Oct. 15)
First round matchups for the NSAA Class D1 & D2 Football Playoffs announced
Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

Latest News

Authorities say a man with an AR-15-style rifle ambushed three constable deputies outside a...
Fiancée of injured Houston deputy says 3 shot close as brothers
Authorities say two people in Arkansas died from stab wounds and a third person was shot and...
3 dead following domestic violence incident in Arkansas; police officer injured
Temperatures should reach into the 70s to near 80° by Monday afternoon.
Monday Forecast: Staying warm and turning breezy into Monday
Authorities say two people in Arkansas died from stab wounds and a third person was shot and...
Arkansas officer kills 1 after knife attack, 2 others dead