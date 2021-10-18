Good Life Halfsy sells out with 6,000 runners

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A race-capacity 6,000 runners are set to participate in the eighth annual Good Life Halfsy half marathon on Sunday, Oct. 24. The race is sold out for the eighth year in a row and is now the largest race in the state of Nebraska.

The Good Life Halfsy will start at 8 a.m. and sends runners on a point-to-point course from east Lincoln’s Seacrest Field to Canopy Street in Lincoln’s Railyard. Highlights of the route include Holmes Lake, Antelope Valley, Union Plaza, Innovation Campus, historic North Bottom’s Neighborhood, downtown stadiums, the Lincoln pedestrian bridge and a finish line next to The Railyard.

Runners will be able to see their triumphant finish on the Cube digital screen in the Railyard. Runners and race patrons can enjoy the Fat Brain Toys Post-Race Festival at the Railyard as well after the race.

Participants will pick up their race packets at the Excel Chiropractic & Wellness Run Expo at the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, Oct. 23, from noon to 6 p.m. Runners can visit a variety of vendors and Halfsy displays to get ready for race day.

In a time when many races around the country are seeing decreased registrations post-pandemic, race organizers Pink Gorilla Events are excited to see a large field of runners returning to the Halfsy.

“The response from runners this year has been incredible, and we’re excited to be sold out again with a race-capacity 6000 runners,” said co-race director Ben Cohoon.

Along the course there will be several cheer stations and entertainment stations. Friends and family of runners, as well as the public, are invited to come out to the course and cheer on race morning.

“There’s no race atmosphere quite like the Halfsy and we intend to keep it known as the most fun half marathon in the Midwest,” said co-race director Jason Bakewell.

“Lincoln is an amazing city for running with dynamic crowd support and the Halfsy is the perfect way to close out the running calendar. The Halfsy is really a celebration of running!” said race co-director Linda Brown.

Participant and spectator information are available at www.goodlifehalfsy.com.

