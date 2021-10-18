Huskers Defeat Badgers On Senior Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska soccer team (5-9-2, 1-5-2 Big Ten) defeated Wisconsin, ranked 24th in this week’s RPI, 1-0 on Senior Day in front of 656 fans at Hibner Stadium on Sunday. The Huskers, who picked up their first conference win of the season, and the Badgers played a scoreless first half, but Nebraska held the lead in shots 8-6 and saves 6-2 going into halftime.

Eleanor Dale put the Huskers on the board in the 82nd minute when a pass down the pitch from senior Ashley Zugay found Dale, who headed the ball into the back left corner of the net.

It marked Dale’s seventh goal of the season, a new team-high, and the assist was Zugay’s third on the year. Freshman Sarah Weber led the Husker offense with seven shots in 87 minutes of action, followed closely by Dale with four shots and two shots on goal.

Junior Makinzie Short was in the goal for the Huskers, making her sixth start on the season and 16th of her career. She recorded seven saves and was one of three Huskers to complete 90 minutes, along with senior Grace Brownand Zugay.

For the game, the teams tied with 15 shots a piece, but Wisconsin (8-4-4, 3-3-2 Big Ten) held a 9-4 advantage in shots. Sunday’s game wrapped up regular season play at Hibner Stadium. The Huskers return to action on Thursday when they visit Illinois, starting at 7 p.m. (CT), and Sunday against Minnesota, starting at 1 p.m. (CT).

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.