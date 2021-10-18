Advertisement

Industrial production falls 1.3% as effects from Ida linger

FILE - Homes, businesses and roads are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace,...
FILE - Homes, businesses and roads are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., in this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, file photo.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. industrial production fell 1.3% in September, much more than expected as the lingering effects of Hurricane Ida continue to stymie activity.

The Federal Reserve reported Monday that nearly half, or 0.6%, of the overall decline in total industrial production was attributable to the hurricane.

It was the worst showing since February’s 3.1% decline, when severe winter storms hammered much of the country, disrupting a wide swath of manufacturing activities from autos to chemical plants.

Industrial production covers manufacturing, utilities and mining. The government said manufacturing output fell 0.7%, dragged down by a 7.2% decline in motor vehicles and parts as shortages of semiconductors continued to thwart the industry. Outside of the auto industry, factory output declined 0.3%, the government said.

Utilities output dropped 3.6% while mining production, which includes crude oil extraction, fell 2.3%.

In a note to clients, economist Daniel Silver of J.P. Morgan said the September data disappointed, “particularly in the manufacturing sector where it looks clear that supply chain issues are continuing to weigh on activity.”

Capacity utilization for the entire industrial sector fell 1% in September to 75.2%, about 4.4% below its average.

The Fed revised August’s reading down from a 0.4% gain to a 0.1% decline.

Even with the bigger-than-expected decline and August’s downward revision, total industrial production rose at an annual rate of 4.3% in the third quarter. It’s the fifth consecutive quarter with a gain of 4% or more.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash, east of 27th & Old Cheney, early Sunday morning.
LPD: Alcohol was factor for driver of Jeep in crash at 27th & Old Cheney
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti
Three minors apprehended after pursuit with stolen vehicle in Omaha
Nationwide Deere strikes continue to worry farmers during harvesting season.
Nationwide John Deere strike worries farmers amid harvesting season
From fancy sweet treats to wooden cutting boards and scented candles, kids were selling all...
Acton Academy in Lincoln puts on LNK Kidpreneur Fair, encouraging entrepreneurship

Latest News

FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
Why COVID boosters weren’t tweaked to better match variants
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a measure restricting transgender...
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes
Some Missouri rural communities seeing a rise in drug use potentially due to undiagnosed mental...
Some Missouri rural communities seeing a rise in drug use potentially due to undiagnosed mental illnesses
Some Missouri rural communities seeing a rise in drug use potentially due to undiagnosed mental...
Some Missouri rural communities seeing a rise in drug use potentially due to undiagnosed mental illn
Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage it Ganthier,...
US, Haiti seek release of 17 missionaries snatched by gang