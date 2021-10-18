Lincoln’s first breast surgical oncologist creates 2 multidisciplinary clinics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -From diagnosis to treatment to upkeep, a cancer diagnosis can often have a patient running around to a variety of doctors. Lincoln’s first breast surgical oncologist is working to consolidate those trips into one multi-disciplinary clinic.

Dr. Rachel Jendro said it’s all about easing anxiety. She said these multidisciplinary clinics give women a clear cut map on fighting cancer and gives them the confidence of knowing. Dr. Jendro will be on their side, the entire way. Often, the cancer journey starts here in Dr. Jendro’s office.

“We’re there from that beginning new talk about their new diagnosis, what do we need for next steps, how do we get them to their next set of physicians to talk with, when do we get their next imaging performed,” said Dr. Jendro. “We’re just there through every step to make sure they’re okay.”

For Dr. Jendro, creating a personal relationship makes all the difference for the patients.

“I want them to know I am right here, and we’ve got this, we will do it together and I will get them through it,” said Dr. Jendro.

Dr. Jendro moved to Lincoln from North Carolina just six months ago and has already started a mutli-disciplinary clinic at CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

“I saw that there was an opp in Lincoln seeking a breast surgical oncologist and that I could help bring that development and wonderful program to town, which is greatly needed in the community,” said Dr. Jendro.

A new clinic should be starting up at Bryan in the next month, but Jendro didn’t just bring her expertise, she brought advanced technology, like 3D Imaging to make the experience better for women.

“Another technology I’ve brought is radioactive seed localization,” said Dr. Jendro. “That is a method for localizing lesions in the breast that we can’t feel.” 10

These clinics provide other helpful resources too.

“Ladies need lymphedema clinics, wig shops when they’re going through chemo and lose their hair,” said Dr. Jendro. “There are so many things surrounding diagnosis that they need. Just to make sure all those service lines are available and in place for them.”

Dr. Jendro said she’s exited to bring these clinics to Lincoln and serve the community. She is looking forward to how they will grow and serve the city and surrounding areas over time.

