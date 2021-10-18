Advertisement

LPD: $15,000 in power tools stolen during burglary at Lincoln business

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Lincoln business where thousands of dollars of power tools were stolen.

On Sunday, around 12:30 a.m., police were called to Midwest Unlimited at 18th and O Streets on an alarm.

LPD said when officers arrived, they found a door to the building ajar and items were scattered around the warehouse.

Police said the owner arrived on location and estimated more than $15,000 of power tools had been stolen including chainsaws, concrete saws, trimmers and pruners.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are analyzing video.

LPD said officers found evidence that the suspects were able to get into the business by cutting through an exterior wall, which caused approximately $1,000 damage.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash, east of 27th & Old Cheney, early Sunday morning.
LPD: Alcohol was factor for driver of Jeep in crash at 27th & Old Cheney
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti
Three minors apprehended after pursuit with stolen vehicle in Omaha
Nationwide Deere strikes continue to worry farmers during harvesting season.
Nationwide John Deere strike worries farmers amid harvesting season
From fancy sweet treats to wooden cutting boards and scented candles, kids were selling all...
Acton Academy in Lincoln puts on LNK Kidpreneur Fair, encouraging entrepreneurship

Latest News

Linda Dillard
NSP: Missing Nebraska woman may have been killed
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man exposes himself at bowling alley inside Gateway Mall & 2 other businesses
George Strait coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena
The scene of a serious crash, east of 27th & Old Cheney, early Sunday morning.
LPD: Alcohol was factor for driver of Jeep in crash at 27th & Old Cheney