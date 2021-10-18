LPD: $15,000 in power tools stolen during burglary at Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Lincoln business where thousands of dollars of power tools were stolen.

On Sunday, around 12:30 a.m., police were called to Midwest Unlimited at 18th and O Streets on an alarm.

LPD said when officers arrived, they found a door to the building ajar and items were scattered around the warehouse.

Police said the owner arrived on location and estimated more than $15,000 of power tools had been stolen including chainsaws, concrete saws, trimmers and pruners.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are analyzing video.

LPD said officers found evidence that the suspects were able to get into the business by cutting through an exterior wall, which caused approximately $1,000 damage.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.