LPD: Man exposes himself at bowling alley inside Gateway Mall & 2 other businesses

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe exposed himself at three different businesses this weekend.

On Sunday, around 5 p.m., police were called to Gateway Mall on an indecent exposure. LPD said a security guard reported that a man had been inside Round One Amusement and Bowling exposing himself.

Earlier in the day, around 2:30 p.m., police were called to Whole Foods on O Street for a report of a man, with the same description, exposing himself.

Roughly an hour and a half later, just before 4 p.m., police were called to Staples on O Street for a report of a man exposing himself behind the building.

LPD said when police arrived at Round One, they found a man matching the description given by the callers and escorted him from the business.

According to police, when officers tried taking him into custody, he resisted.

During the struggle, the man kicked an officer in the arm causing an abrasion and bruising, police explained.

LPD said even after the man was in handcuffs, he continued being aggressive and kicked officers.

Police arrested the 24-year-old man for assault on a police officer, public indecency and resisting arrest.

