Mild and breezy Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well above average temperatures will continue for the beginning of the week. A cold front moving through the area late Tuesday will bring us a chance of rain. It is going to be much cooler beginning Wednesday and the cooler air will likely stick around through the weekend.

Today and Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Afternoon high temperatures look to be in the mid to upper 70s which is well above average for this time of the year. Both days should be breezy too with south winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

Mild afternoon high temperatures are in the forecast for Monday. (KOLN)

Well above average high temperatures expected for most of the area Tuesday. (KOLN)

An upper level low, surface low and cold front should move through the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. The best chance of precipitation looks to be in the panhandle and the northern third to half of the area. The southern half has at least a small chance of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. Wednesday is going to be much cooler and windy with highs mainly in the 50s and west-northwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph.

At or below average temperatures look to continue for the second half of the week. There are some small rain chances Friday and Sunday.

Mild for the next few days, then much cooler beginning Wednesday. Some small rain chances are in the forecast this week. (KOLN)

