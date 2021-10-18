Advertisement

Mild and breezy Monday

By Brandon Rector
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well above average temperatures will continue for the beginning of the week. A cold front moving through the area late Tuesday will bring us a chance of rain. It is going to be much cooler beginning Wednesday and the cooler air will likely stick around through the weekend.

Today and Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Afternoon high temperatures look to be in the mid to upper 70s which is well above average for this time of the year. Both days should be breezy too with south winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

Mild afternoon high temperatures are in the forecast for Monday.
Mild afternoon high temperatures are in the forecast for Monday.(KOLN)
Well above average high temperatures expected for most of the area Tuesday.
Well above average high temperatures expected for most of the area Tuesday.(KOLN)

An upper level low, surface low and cold front should move through the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. The best chance of precipitation looks to be in the panhandle and the northern third to half of the area. The southern half has at least a small chance of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. Wednesday is going to be much cooler and windy with highs mainly in the 50s and west-northwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph.

At or below average temperatures look to continue for the second half of the week. There are some small rain chances Friday and Sunday.

Mild for the next few days, then much cooler beginning Wednesday. Some small rain chances are...
Mild for the next few days, then much cooler beginning Wednesday. Some small rain chances are in the forecast this week.(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash, east of 27th & Old Cheney, early Sunday morning.
LPD UPDATE: Three hospitalized after crash, two critical
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti
From fancy sweet treats to wooden cutting boards and scented candles, kids were selling all...
Acton Academy in Lincoln puts on LNK Kidpreneur Fair, encouraging entrepreneurship
Three minors apprehended after pursuit with stolen vehicle in Omaha
Nationwide Deere strikes continue to worry farmers during harvesting season.
Nationwide John Deere strike worries farmers amid harvesting season

Latest News

Mild and breezy Monday
Brandon's Monday Morning Forecast
Temperatures should reach into the 70s to near 80° by Monday afternoon.
Monday Forecast: Staying warm and turning breezy into Monday
A warm start to the week with more clouds and more wind into Monday afternoon.
Bill's Sunday Night Forecast
Temperatures by Sunday afternoon should reach into the mid 70s across the state.
Sunday Forecast: Sunny and warm to finish the weekend