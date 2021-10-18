More warm, breezy weather on Tuesday; turning blustery and much cooler on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More of the same is expected as we head into the day on Tuesday with warm and breezy weather across most of 10/11 Country. We’ll see an abrupt change in the weather though into the day on Wednesday on the back-end of a passing cold front that will yield blustery and much cooler conditions across the state on Wednesday.

Into Monday evening, the weather should remain rather uneventful with some cloud cover passing through the area that should help keep temperatures a bit warmer through Monday evening. Overnight tonight, skies are expected remain mostly clear with a south wind at 10 to 20 MPH that will keep overnight lows in the lower 50s for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. Variable cloudiness is expected as we head into the day on Tuesday. A low pressure system is expected to spin out of the Rockies and into the Dakotas with a trailing cold front moving into parts of western Nebraska. Towards Tuesday night as the front moves towards central Nebraska, some scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible across the area. The highest chances for rain will like stay across northern parts of the state through the day on Tuesday and into the day on Wednesday. Some snow will be possible for northwestern parts of the state.

Morning temperatures will be a bit warmer on Tuesday thanks to overnight winds that stay out of the south at around 10 to 20 MPH. Look for lows across western Nebraska in the upper 30s to mid 40s with upper 40s to mid 50s for eastern Nebraska into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon should see more of the same as we saw on Monday with above average temperatures and breezy south winds. Highs should reach into the mid and upper 70s for central and eastern Nebraska with south winds at 15 to 25 MPH with wind gusts up to 35 MPH possible.

Behind the passing cold front and on the back-end of a departing low pressure system, winds will turn to the west and northwest and be quite blustery on Wednesday with much cooler conditions. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will be downright cold for some with highs in the 40s across parts of northern Nebraska with 50s to low 60s as you move further to the south and east. Wind gusts could reach around 40 MPH at times on Wednesday.

The extended forecast keeps temperatures in the low 60s for Thursday and Friday before climbing back to the mid and upper 60s for the weekend and early next week. We’ll see a small chance for some light rain Friday, this weekend, and early next week.

