Nebraska Volleyball: Kubik honored as Big Ten Player of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Madi Kubik has earned her second straight Big Ten Player of the Week award, the conference office announced Monday.

The honor is the third of her career. Kubik averaged a team-leading 5.83 kills, 1.3 digs and 0.50 blocks per set while hitting .378 for the week as No. 9 Nebraska swept Indiana and Illinois to bolster their eight-match win streak. The junior totaled 16 kills on .308 hitting Wednesday against the Hoosiers, adding five digs and three blocks.

On Saturday against the Illini, Kubik matched her season high with 19 kills at a .457 clip and added six digs and an ace. The West Des Moines, Iowa, native has paced the conference-leading Huskers in kills in eight consecutive matches.NU has counted seven Big Ten weekly award winners this season.

