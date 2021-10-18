Advertisement

NSP: Missing Nebraska woman may have been killed

Linda Dillard
Linda Dillard(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol believes a woman last seen in rural Table rock may have been killed, the agency confirmed.

Linda Dillard, 55, was last seen on June 16 in the rural Table Rock area.

According to court records, NSP believes Dillard, who lived near Fairbury, left to join friends in Pawnee County in mid June, where they drank and smoked meth at a farmstead.

After a search of the property, a wig belonging to Dillard was located as well as clothes belonging to her. According to NSP, investigators were told by people who were at the farm Dillard and a man at the property had an argument and she left. She has not been seen since.

NSP has conducted numerous searches and interviews, but no arrests have been made and Dillard has not been located.

In a search warrant filed by NSP, investigators say she may have been a victim of a crime of “theft, assault, kidnapping, and/or murder,”

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or information about her disappearance is urged to submit a tip through Nebraska Crime Stoppers. Tips are completely anonymous and can be submitted via the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website, the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-800-422-1494.

Nebraska Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information in this investigation. Tips to Nebraska Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.

