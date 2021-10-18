Advertisement

South 14th Street closed for Lincoln South Beltway

(WBRC)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -October 18, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, South 14th Street will be closed north of the new roundabout starting Oct. 25, for construction of the Lincoln South Beltway, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The closure is anticipated to last until mid-December.

Motorists are advised to use South 27th Street to Yankee Hill Road as a detour route. Local access will be maintained throughout the closure.

Closure and detour information is posted on the project website, ndot.info/LSB. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT and ndot.info/TweetLSB.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays and buckleup.

