Southeast Nebraska schools participating in Food Fight Food Drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since 2013, the Food Bank of Lincoln has partnered with local schools for the annual Food Fight Food Drive, and this year they’re once again asking for food donations from the community.

This isn’t a normal food fight; this food fight is run by students who are all competing but working together to fight against hunger. Since the Food Fight Food Drive began eight years ago, more than 200,000 meals have been distributed in southeast Nebraska. In 2019 alone, more than 24,000 pounds of food was donated.

This year nine schools are taking part and the goal is for each school to collect 500 pounds in donations.

“It is about awareness and making sure students have the opportunities like this to help out in the community,” John Mabry with the Food Bank of Lincoln said. “Those opportunities were sort of limited because of the pandemic, so I’m really excited to return to being able to do this.”

Mabry says the food fight also comes at a great time, and there is always a greater need for food and donations during the holiday season.

While nine schools are competing, for Bryan Community School, the food drive is just the beginning of a long term goal. With support from the community and participation in the food fight, they want to continue their focus on food security. Bryan Community already has an on-site food pantry that’s only open during certain hours, and that’s why the Bryan Student Council found this as an opportunity to expand by creating a little free pantry outside of the school that’s accessible 24-7.

“They’ve worked really hard at building this legacy of food security, taking these steps so that even when they graduate, that tradition of Bryan Community School gathering food continues,” outreach specialist for Bryan Community Girl Scouts said. “Even though they’ve graduated, other kids are picking up where they left off.”

Bryan Community School is accepting donations through November 8, 2021 at their school on 48th and O Streets. All food that is donated to any of the participating schools will go to the Food Bank of Lincoln.

Participating schools are Ubuntu and Timberwolves Scholar-Athlete Basketball Organization, Bryan Community School, Randolph Elementary, Pius X Central High, Schoo Middle School, Lefler Middle School, Malcolm JR/SR High School, Lincoln Lutheran and Lincoln Southwest.

