9th-ranked Huskers head to Iowa

(KOLNKGIN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 9 Nebraska volleyball team (14-3, 8-0 Big Ten) visits Iowa (2-16, 0-8) this Wednesday, Oct. 20 with first serve set for 7 p.m. at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. The match will be streamed on Big Ten Network+ with John Evans on the call.

This week’s action will be carried on Huskers Radio Network with the NU radio team of John Baylor and Lauren Cook West. Baylor is in his 28th season handling play-by-play duties for the Husker volleyball program, and West, a former All-America setter at NU, will provide color commentary for the sixth straight year.

Huskers Radio Network will carry the matches on HRN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be available at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.

