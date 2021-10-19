Advertisement

FBI at Russian oligarch’s home for ‘law enforcement’ action

FILE - In this April 12, 2010 file photo, Oleg Deripaska attends a news conference in Hong Kong.
FILE - In this April 12, 2010 file photo, Oleg Deripaska attends a news conference in Hong Kong.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents conducted “law enforcement activity” on Tuesday at a Washington mansion owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The agents were carrying out “court-authorized law enforcement activity,” an agency spokesperson said. Officials would not provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding their presence or any information about potential investigations involving Deripaska.

The wealthy Russian who made his money in the aluminum business is a close ally of Putin and was mentioned multiple times in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Deripaska also had ties to Paul Manafort, former President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, who was convicted of eight financial crimes as part Mueller’s investigation. Manafort was later pardoned by Trump.

The Treasury Department, under the Trump administration, had also lifted financial sanctions on three companies connected to Deripaska. Officials said at the time they had done so because Derapaska’s direct and indirect shareholding stake in the three companies had been reduced to the point that he no longer has control over them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Dillard
NSP: Missing Nebraska woman may have been killed
Lincoln officials responded to an assault near 27th and Vine Street Monday afternoon.
LPD: Man dies after being assaulted near 27th & Vine
2021 Huskers Football Season.
Nebraska Football: Nebraska-Purdue game time, TV set
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man exposes himself at bowling alley inside Gateway Mall & 2 other businesses
George Strait coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth turns down “Oldie of the Year” title
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval...
Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed USS Bonhomme Richard
Much of the area will have a well above average high temperature again today.
Warm today, cool tomorrow
Customers worked together to get Lisa Bateman a car so she can drive to work.
Customers surprise fast food employee who walks to work with a car
FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook paying millions to settle federal suit alleging discrimination against US workers