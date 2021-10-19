Advertisement

Howard Co. authorities looking for stolen gun suspect

Howard County authorities are searching for a suspect who stole a rifle in St. Paul.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Howard County authorities are looking for a man they believe stole an AR-15 rifle Monday night in St. Paul.

Sheriff Tom Busch told Local4 that a 1991 Blue Chevy pickup with the rifle inside was stolen Monday just before 10:30 p.m. Busch said the pickup was found abandoned on Gordon Road in rural Howard County Tuesday morning around 10:00.

The rifle was missing.

Busch said they are looking for a male suspect who may have an accomplice who dropped him off in St. Paul Monday night before the pickup was stolen. He did not have a name or description for either suspect. He said they are reviewing footage from security cameras belonging to local businesses in the area for more clues.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with Local4 for updates.

