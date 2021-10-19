Howard Co. authorities looking for stolen gun suspect

ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Howard County authorities are looking for a man they believe stole an AR-15 rifle Monday night in St. Paul.

Sheriff Tom Busch told Local4 that a 1991 Blue Chevy pickup with the rifle inside was stolen Monday just before 10:30 p.m. Busch said the pickup was found abandoned on Gordon Road in rural Howard County Tuesday morning around 10:00.

The rifle was missing.

Busch said they are looking for a male suspect who may have an accomplice who dropped him off in St. Paul Monday night before the pickup was stolen. He did not have a name or description for either suspect. He said they are reviewing footage from security cameras belonging to local businesses in the area for more clues.

