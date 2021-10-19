Lincoln Police say man killed with large pole, suspect in hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 29-year-old man that occurred in the 2600 block of Vine Street on Monday around 3:10 p.m.

Police arrested 50-year-old Brian Keith Adams of Lincoln for second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police said it appears Adams and the victim got into a fight. Adams is in the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said a large pole was used as a weapon.

LPD is still working to contact next of kin and has not released the name of the victim.

At this time, police aren’t sure how the two people know each other or what the fight was about.

LPD crime scene investigators are continuing to process the scene for forensic and digital evidence, and investigators are continuing to conduct interviews to establish a timeline for this incident.

This investigation is ongoing, and police encourage anyone with information about this incident to call 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report at Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

