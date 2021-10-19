Advertisement

Lincoln Police say man killed with large pole, suspect in hospital

Lincoln officials responded to an assault near 27th and Vine Street Monday afternoon.
Lincoln officials responded to an assault near 27th and Vine Street Monday afternoon.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 29-year-old man that occurred in the 2600 block of Vine Street on Monday around 3:10 p.m.

Police arrested 50-year-old Brian Keith Adams of Lincoln for second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police said it appears Adams and the victim got into a fight. Adams is in the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said a large pole was used as a weapon.

LPD is still working to contact next of kin and has not released the name of the victim.

At this time, police aren’t sure how the two people know each other or what the fight was about.

LPD crime scene investigators are continuing to process the scene for forensic and digital evidence, and investigators are continuing to conduct interviews to establish a timeline for this incident.

This investigation is ongoing, and police encourage anyone with information about this incident to call 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report at Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Dillard
NSP: Missing Nebraska woman may have been killed
Lincoln officials responded to an assault near 27th and Vine Street Monday afternoon.
LPD: Man dies after being assaulted near 27th & Vine
2021 Huskers Football Season.
Nebraska Football: Nebraska-Purdue game time, TV set
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man exposes himself at bowling alley inside Gateway Mall & 2 other businesses
George Strait coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena

Latest News

Kids Camps at the Lincoln Children's Museum
Fall Camps at the Lincoln Children's Museum
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry says he’s being indicted for lying to the FBI
Much of the area will have a well above average high temperature again today.
Warm today, cool tomorrow
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!