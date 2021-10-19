LPD: Man breaks into east Lincoln home while 3 people inside

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a man broke into an east Lincoln home early in the day and is now facing charges.

Monday around 8:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a home on Eastridge Drive, off O Street, for a burglary.

LPD said three young men, a 16-year-old, a 19-year-old and 24-year-old, were in the home when they heard glass break at the front door.

According to police, the 16-year-old saw a man breaking through the glass on the front door with a tool. The teen was able to run out of the house safely.

Police said the 19-year-old and 24-year-old were in the basement during the break-in.

LPD said the intruder entered home and rummaged through rooms upstairs.

While the intruder was still inside the home, police responded to the home and were able to surround the residence.

LPD said 64-year-old Frederick White Jr. exited the home following commands from law enforcement and was taken into custody.

Police said they located a backpack with $600 in coins and currency and pocket knives that the intruder had gathered inside the home.

White was arrested and is facing burglary charges.

