Multi-county pursuit, crash ends with two in custody

DAVID CITY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Two people are in custody after a pursuit and crash that started in Butler County Sunday evening.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 92. Authorities say that once the deputy exited his patrol car to approach the vehicle, the driver sped off westbound.

Deputies then initiated a pursuit, ending on Highway 81 in Polk County, when the vehicle crossed the median into southbound traffic and then crashed into a ditch on the west side of the highway.

Two suspects were transported to Columbus Community Hospital and were placed in custody after being medically cleared. Both face several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm, among others.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.