Omaha zoo releases name of baby giraffe

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Back in August, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed the birth of a healthy baby giraffe, growing the zoo’s herd to 10.

The baby was born to first-time mother Betty Francis and father Jawara, who has sired five calves. The naming privileges were auctioned off in September at the zoo’s annual Zoofari Fundraiser and were announced Tuesday.

The baby giraffe’s name is Arthur, says Diane Kohout, the zoo’s communications manager

Arthur, Betty Francis, and Jawara are Reticulated Giraffes, which are on the endangered species list. Arthur and Betty Francis can be viewed inside the giraffe barn.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.