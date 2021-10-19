Rural fire departments put out combine fires Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rural fire departments in eastern Lancaster County were busy with two combine fires that broke out Monday afternoon.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the first one happened just before 3 p.m. near Highway 43 and Martell Road, just south of Bennet.

LSO says a combine, in an already-harvested field, caught fire. Strong winds spread the flames to the field itself and then to a nearby tree line. Deputies say that the tree line played a role in keeping the fire from spreading further.

Volunteers firefighters from Bennet, Firth, and Hickman all responded to the scene. LSO says there was a $300,000 loss for the combine involved.

30 minutes later, just before 3:30 p.m., volunteers from Waverly Fire & Rescue were called to a combine fire near 176th and Waverly Road. LSO says a farmer, harvesting soybeans, noticed a smoke coming from an unknown location. After exiting the combine, the farmer saw smoke and flames coming from the engine compartment.

In a Facebook post, Waverly says additions departments were requested to respond, after the first-arriving firefighters saw a large plume of smoke coming from the area of the fire.

“We were fortunate in this incident, the extension into the crops and surrounding woodlands was not extensive,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office says there was a $100,000 loss in this combine fire. No injuries were reported in either incident.

