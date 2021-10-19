Advertisement

Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell has announced it will give away free breakfast burritos on Thursday.

The fast food chain said it will give away one of its three Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7-11 a.m. at participating locations.

The company announced the promotion to mark breakfast being served at 90% of all locations.

There is no purchase necessary to get a free burrito, and it is only available in-store or at the drive-thru.

Breakfast burrito prices range from $1.29-$2.89.

Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Dillard
NSP: Missing Nebraska woman may have been killed
Lincoln officials responded to an assault near 27th and Vine Street Monday afternoon.
LPD: Man dies after being assaulted near 27th & Vine
Brian Adams, 50, of Lincoln
Lincoln man arrested for murder had served prison time for assault
2021 Huskers Football Season.
Nebraska Football: Nebraska-Purdue game time, TV set
Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash

Latest News

People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Biden’s climate plan at risk, Democrats race to strike deal
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
LLCHD reports three more COVID-19 deaths
Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage in Ganthier,...
Haiti gang seeks $1M each for kidnapped US missionaries
Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
Semi fire
SCENE VIDEO: I-80 crash