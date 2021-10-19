Advertisement

Two arrested following pursuit on Highway 30 near Cozad

(WLBT)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit in Dawson and Lincoln Counties overnight.

At approximately 12:00 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner for failing to stop at a stop sign after exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 231. According to NSP, during the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle provided a fake name. As another trooper arrived on scene to assist, the driver accelerated and fled northbound on 24A Link. The troopers initiated a pursuit.

NSP said the Toyota fled westbound on Highway 30 toward Cozad, with speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour. The Cozad Police Department was able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle as it was in Cozad, but the vehicle continued to flee westbound on Highway 30.

As the vehicle approached Brady, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to successfully deploy a second set of stop sticks. A short time later, the vehicle drove off the roadway, through a pasture fence, and came to a stop in a field. The occupants were then taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl, was lodged in Dawson County Jail for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction, criminal impersonation, and numerous traffic violations. A passenger, Emmanuel Reynoza, 28, of Rockford, Illinois, was lodged in Lincoln County Jail for obstruction, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and outstanding warrants from Illinois.

