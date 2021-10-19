Advertisement

US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said.

The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion,” DHS said in a statement.

The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention.

DHS said contract tracing is being done to check for possible exposure among others.

Mayorkas was with President Joe Biden Saturday at the annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol, standing on the podium between first lady Jill Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Dillard
NSP: Missing Nebraska woman may have been killed
Lincoln officials responded to an assault near 27th and Vine Street Monday afternoon.
LPD: Man dies after being assaulted near 27th & Vine
Brian Adams, 50, of Lincoln
Lincoln Police make arrest in homicide case
2021 Huskers Football Season.
Nebraska Football: Nebraska-Purdue game time, TV set
I-80 crash near Goehner exit Tuesday. Image taken 10/19/2021 from Nebraska Department of...
Two killed in I-80 crash

Latest News

5-Day Forecast
Wednesday Forecast: The “winds of change” blow across the region...
Taco Bell is offering customers a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito on Oct. 21.
Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday
People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Biden’s climate plan at risk, Democrats race to strike deal
Brian Adams, 50, of Lincoln
Lincoln Police make arrest in homicide case