Warm today, cool tomorrow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today will be warm and well above average for this time of the year. Tomorrow is going to be much cooler and below average. Rain is possible tonight into Wednesday as well.

An upper level low pressure system as well as a surface low and cold front will move into and through the region late today through Wednesday. Today should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm and breezy. High temperatures look to be around 70 to 80 for much of the area this afternoon. South winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph can be expected. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon is in the panhandle and Western Nebraska. During the evening and overnight tonight, there could be some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in Central and Eastern Nebraska. Overall, the best chance of rain will be in the northern third to half of Nebraska. There is marginal risk of severe weather in parts of Northern Nebraska this evening. Large hail is the main threat. The threat of damaging winds and tornadoes is very low.

Wednesday should be partly to mostly cloudy, much cooler and windy. High temperatures look to be in the mid 40s to around 60 for much of the area. Winds will be west-northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. There is a chance of isolated to scattered sprinkles and rain showers through much of the day.

A gradual warming trend is expected for Thursday through Monday. There is a chance of rain Friday as an upper level disturbance moves through the region. There is another chance of rain late Saturday night, Sunday and possibly into Monday.

