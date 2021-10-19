Wednesday Forecast: The “winds of change” blow across the region...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A departing area of low-pressure will mean gusty northwest winds and much cooler temperatures on Wednesday.

A storm system will track across Nebraska Tuesday night and into Wednesday. This weather-maker will brings parts of the state a chance for rain...maybe even some isolated thunderstorms. The rain chance along and south of Interstate 80 will be 20% or less...with northern Nebraska looking to have the best chance for some scattered precipitation. In areas of northwestern and north central Nebraska we may even see some accumulating snow later Tuesday night.

Skycast 10pm (KOLN)

Skycast 7am Wednesday (KOLN)

Skycast 6pm Wednesday (KOLN)

Some light precipitation may linger across the area on Wednesday...but more noticeable will be the gusty west-northwest winds and significantly cooler temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will primarily be in the 40s and 50s...with winds gusting over 30 mph at times.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Thursday will remain cool with highs mainly in the 50s and lower 60s in most locations...parts of western Nebraska will be a bit warmer.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Temperatures will be moderating back into the mid 60s-to-lower 70s by the weekend...with the next chance for rain arriving by Saturday night and into Sunday. At this time...next week looks to start mainly dry and mainly warm...with highs heading back into the 70s (some weather models have us back into the 80s !) by then. On average...highs that late into October are normally in the upper 50s to lower 60s....so more unseasonably warm weather could be heading our way after this brief “cool down”.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

