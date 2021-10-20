Deadly crash forces closure of HWY 77 in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A deadly crash has forced the closure of Highway 77 in both directions in southwest Lincoln.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers were dispatched to a fatal pedestrian crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 77, near Rosa Parks Way, just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers said a second crash occurred a short time later in the northbound lanes of the highway.

At least two people were transported by ambulance from the scene. It’s unclear if the fatality was among them.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the northbound lanes of Highway 77 reopened to traffic while southbound remained closed between Interstate 80 and Rosa Parks Way.

In a tweet, the Lincoln Police Department urged drivers to avoid the area during the morning commute.

UPDATE: Northbound traffic on Highway 77 is now open. Southbound traffic will remained closed at this time. Thank you. #LNK https://t.co/caIIGWrZpK — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) October 20, 2021

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.