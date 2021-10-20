Frost discusses team energy during bye week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He discussed the focus during the bye week and the energy heading into next week’s game against Purdue.

”This team,” Frost said. “There is no quit in these guys. They came to work yesterday. They came to work today. That has been improving. I cannot tell you how far that has come. Just the attitude and culture in the locker room. I am not worried about that. Guys will come to fight.”

Frost explained how the team is using the bye week to get more guys more repetitions.

“A lot of guys got reps today and yesterday,” he said. “There are only so many places we can go with it. Most of the guys that give us the best chance to win are already playing, so there are not too many changes we can make. But there are certainly some positions where there is always competition.”

He talked about the energy and effort heading into the game against Purdue. “I want to see the same effort,” Frost said. “The same intensity. Our kids have been playing hard. They have been selling out. We are playing tough. We are making a lot of plays. We have been a play short, an inch short. We have to find a way to get those plays done. We will keep putting kids in the best situation we know how to. It is going to happen. They just have to get over the hump and we have to find a way to get an inch better.”

The Huskers play Purdue next Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2 in Lincoln, Neb. at Memorial Stadium. Radio coverage will be provided by Huskers Radio Network.

