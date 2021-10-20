Frost responds to Fleck’s ‘Culture versus skill’ claim
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following Minnesota’s win over Nebraska on Saturday, Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck described the game as “culture versus skill.” Fleck praised his team’s effort and buy-in during its preparation for the Cornhuskers.
On Wednesday, during his only media availability of the week, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was asked about Fleck’s comment.
“Our culture has come 100 miles,” Frost said. “I love where our culture is right now. I think they have some skilled players, too, so I’m surprised to hear that.”
Frost is 1-3 against Fleck as Nebraska’s head coach.
