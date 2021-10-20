Advertisement

Frost responds to Fleck’s ‘Culture versus skill’ claim

2021 Huskers Football Season.
2021 Huskers Football Season.(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following Minnesota’s win over Nebraska on Saturday, Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck described the game as “culture versus skill.” Fleck praised his team’s effort and buy-in during its preparation for the Cornhuskers.

On Wednesday, during his only media availability of the week, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was asked about Fleck’s comment.

“Our culture has come 100 miles,” Frost said. “I love where our culture is right now. I think they have some skilled players, too, so I’m surprised to hear that.”

Frost is 1-3 against Fleck as Nebraska’s head coach.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
Brian Adams, 50, of Lincoln
Lincoln man arrested for murder had served prison time for assault
This vehicle was in the area of a fatality accident on October 20, 2021 around 7 a.m. on...
Police looking to speak to driver seen in area of deadly crash
Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to...
Lincoln COVID cases see steady decline
Frederick White Jr.
LPD: Man breaks into east Lincoln home while 3 people inside

Latest News

Coach Frost and Husker Football on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 against Michigan.
Frost discusses team energy during bye week
9th-ranked Huskers head to Iowa
Frazzie Wynn named NAIA Football Offensive Player of the Week
Nebraska volleyball player give a teammate a high five during the Huskers' sweep over Indiana.
Nebraska Volleyball: Kubik honored as Big Ten Player of the Week