Frost responds to Fleck’s ‘Culture versus skill’ claim

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following Minnesota’s win over Nebraska on Saturday, Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck described the game as “culture versus skill.” Fleck praised his team’s effort and buy-in during its preparation for the Cornhuskers.

On Wednesday, during his only media availability of the week, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was asked about Fleck’s comment.

“Our culture has come 100 miles,” Frost said. “I love where our culture is right now. I think they have some skilled players, too, so I’m surprised to hear that.”

Frost is 1-3 against Fleck as Nebraska’s head coach.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, in response to PJ Fleck saying Saturday's result was "culture versus skill":



"Our culture has come 100 miles... I think they have some skilled players, too, so I'm surprised to hear that."#Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/jDB26SlNpf — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.