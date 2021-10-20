Advertisement

Investigation underway into explosion in Taylor

(AP)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLOR, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an explosion that rocked the small town of Taylor in Loup County.

The Loup County Rural Fire Department responded to a building explosion at 303 Murry Street just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters determined a two-story building had exploded and collapsed. The building used for residential living was vacant at the time of the explosion.

No injuries or death occurred as a result of the incident.

Creekside at Calamus West’s Facebook page posted photos and how the explosion just missed them.

“Just missed us! Thank god! This happened 10 seconds before we were gonna drive in front of these buildings! Gas explosion I’m guessing. We saw stuff fly out right in front of us in the road. Thank you god no one was hurt. Everyone was gone for the day in post office. This happened about 30 minutes ago in Taylor Nebraska. Wanted to share with everyone.”

Just missed us! Thank god! This happened 10 seconds before we were gonna drive in front of these buildings! Gas...

Posted by Creekside at Calamus West on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Responding agencies include the Loup County Rural Fire Department, Loup County Sheriff, Garfield County Sheriff, Loup County Emergency Management, Region 26 Emergency Management and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

