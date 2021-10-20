Lincoln Community Baby Closet expands, opens permanent location

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bringing home a bundle of joy is an exciting time, but it can also be stressful financially. One Lincoln mom is trying to ease that stress on other new moms by lending a helping hand.

When mom of two Amy Torres first started helping other moms out during the middle of the pandemic, she thought she’d collect a few items to put together some baby kits. Once the community got word of it, donations of baby items came in faster than she could handle.

She recently signed a lease at a new location and is hoping to reach hundreds of new moms.

In 2020, Torres’ home garage was packed from top to bottom with donated baby items.

“Before, it was all through requests on our Facebook page, and mothers would send a list of items they needed. If they were expecting, they’d send over their due date and what season clothes they needed,” Torres said.

Now, the Lincoln Community Baby Closet has a new place to call home inside the Cre8tive Co-working Space near Leighton Avenue and Cotner Boulevard.

“We decided we wanted a place where the public could come and see what we had and get what they needed all free of charge,” Torres said.

Thanks to an outpouring of support from the community, people have donated baby clothes, toys, along with items like bassinets, which Kayla Gollan, a new mom of a 2-week-old baby boy walked away with on Wednesday.

“It helps out a lot, especially in hard times, especially during the pandemic. Baby’s coming early, and even with working, it’s still hard,” Gollan told 10/11.

Torres said, “When I had my first one, I had a family member give me a high chair and a car seat and some of the other big items. I was able to garage sale for a lot of our smaller items that we needed, but for families that maybe don’t have as much family support or time for garage sales, the Community Baby Closet is a great resource for families.”

Torres and the moms the closet helped said parents should not feel ashamed taking donations. “I did at first,” Gollan said. “I was scared to ask for help, but it doesn’t always hurt to ask for help.”

The Lincoln Community Baby Closet is always taking donations. The founder said she plans to fully open to the public during the week of October 25-29.

The best way to request items from or give donations to the Lincoln Community Baby Closet is by reaching out on the Facebook page HERE. The group is also hosting a Fall Festival Fundraiser on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 2-7 p.m. at Sweet Events near 22nd Street and Fletcher Avenue.

