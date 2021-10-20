Advertisement

Lincoln Police release name of man beaten to death

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said 29-year-old Trevious Clark from Lincoln was killed Monday during a fight.

Police responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Vine Street on Monday around 3:10 p.m where the fight happened.

Police said a large pole was used as a weapon.

Police arrested 50-year-old Brian Keith Adams of Lincoln for second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Adams was arrested at a home in southwest Lincoln a few hours after the crime.

Police said it appears Adams and Clark got into a fight. Adams was taken to the hospital for his injuries but has since been released.

Police said Clark and Adams were acquaintances.

This investigation is ongoing, and police encourage anyone with information about this incident to call 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report at Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

According to Nebraska Department of Corrections records, Adams was released from prison on parole in July 2021 after serving two and a half years of 6-10 year sentence for second-degree assault.

Brian Adams, 50, of Lincoln
Brian Adams, 50, of Lincoln(Lincoln Police)

