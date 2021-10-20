LIVE UPDATES: Authorities searching for Plattsmouth man missing since February 2020

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Plattsmouth Police, the Nebraska State Patrol, and others are out searching the Plattsmouth area for a man missing since February 2020.

Dalton Berens, 29, has been missing since Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 — the day after Super Bowl LIV. He is described as a 6-foot-tall white man, weighing 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. According to a PPD release, he suffers from several medical conditions that require consistent medication and make it difficult for him to walk long distances.

“We have no information on whether he’s alive or dead,” Plattsmouth Police Det. Matt Watson said.

There hasn’t been any activity on his accounts, but authorities say that doesn’t necessarily mean he is dead. Watson said they received a tip this week that indicated he could still be alive.

Why search now? Watson says it’s simply because other leads have not led them to any answers. — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) October 20, 2021

Wednesday’s organized search, “conducted by specific individuals arranged by law enforcement,” includes cadaver dogs and their handlers.

PPD and NSP investigators tell 6 News that they do not suspect foul play.

Watson said Monday that officials have followed up on social media leads, bank account records, and government benefits for disabilities but nothing has been able to bring Berens home so far.

CAN YOU HELP? Anyone with information about Berens’ disappearance or where he might be is asked to contact the police at 402-296-3311. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Nebraska Crimestoppers online, called in at 1-800-422-1494, or sent via the P3 Tips app.

