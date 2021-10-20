Nebraska DMV cautions against text scam

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles has a warning of a scam alert.

If you see a text like this tweet, don’t click on the link. These unsolicited messages are scams and aren’t sent by the Nebraska DMV or County Treasurer’s Office.

They want to remind the public that they won’t send messages demanding payment or promising a refund.

Have you received this text message or one that looks similar? You're not alone. Scammers and thieves are unfortunately targeting Nebraskans again. Remember not to click any suspicious links and delete the message right away. pic.twitter.com/hW3JxCIelX — Nebraska DMV (@NebraskaDMV) October 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.