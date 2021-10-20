Advertisement

Nebraska DMV cautions against text scam

(PHOTO: @NebraskaDMV)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles has a warning of a scam alert.

If you see a text like this tweet, don’t click on the link. These unsolicited messages are scams and aren’t sent by the Nebraska DMV or County Treasurer’s Office.

They want to remind the public that they won’t send messages demanding payment or promising a refund.

