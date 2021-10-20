Advertisement

Police: Shooting at Wisconsin home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha.

Details about what led to Tuesday night’s shooting weren’t immediately released, but the Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter that it “believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community.”

Police say no suspects were actively being sought.

Names and ages of those shot weren’t immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
Brian Adams, 50, of Lincoln
Lincoln man arrested for murder had served prison time for assault
Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to...
Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19
Frederick White Jr.
LPD: Man breaks into east Lincoln home while 3 people inside
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry says he’s being indicted for lying to the FBI

Latest News

Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Atlanta police shooting response closes midtown blocks
The scene of a rollover crash near 84th & A Streets, as seen from a City of Lincoln traffic...
Two hospitalized after late Tuesday night crash
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden scales back $2T plan: free community college unlikely
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
Access to COVID-19 boosters may be expanded, according to a CNN source.
Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say