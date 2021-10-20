Advertisement

Salmonella outbreak linked to onions sold across the US

The CDC says onions sold across the U.S. are linked to a salmonella outbreak.
The CDC says onions sold across the U.S. are linked to a salmonella outbreak.(Canva)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a salmonella outbreak affecting more than 30 states in the United States is linked in onions.

Fresh whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc. were sold in grocery stores in restaurants across the U.S.

ProSource Inc. indicated onions were last imported on Aug. 27, but the CDC says the onions can last up to three months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses.

The CDC says the onions should be thrown away and may have stickers or packaging indicating the brand, ProSource Inc., and the country where they were grown, Mexico. Onions that do not have labels indicating where they came from should also be thrown away.

Investigators are working to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to this outbreak.

Surfaces and containers that have been in contact with the onions should be washed with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after eating affected foods. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

Severe symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, a fever higher than 102°F, vomiting and dehydration.

Anyone with severe salmonella symptoms should call their healthcare provider immediately.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
This vehicle was in the area of a fatality accident on October 20, 2021 around 7 a.m. on...
Lincoln Police looking to speak to driver seen in area of deadly crash
Brian Adams, 50, of Lincoln
Lincoln man arrested for murder had served prison time for assault
Lincoln officials responded to a deadly assault near 27th and Vine Street Monday afternoon.
Lincoln Police release name of man beaten to death
Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to...
Lincoln COVID cases see steady decline

Latest News

Some Netflix employees hold a walk-out regarding the Dave Chappelle controversy.
Dave Chappelle special spurs Netflix walkout; ‘Trans lives matter’
Nebraska congressman pleads not guilty to federal charges
7-Day Outlook
Thursday Forecast: Seasonably cool will be the rule...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden touts middle-class values of his $2 trillion spending plan