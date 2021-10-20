Skate School back open for people of all ages

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a year-and-a-half of no classes, Skate School at The Bay returned just in time for kids to enjoy during fall break.

The program, which teaches people of all ages to learn how to skateboard at four different levels, shut down in March of 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

Skate School students are taught the parts of the skateboard, practice skating on ramps and even learn to master tough tricks.

Julio Ramirez, with Skate School and The Bay, said he’s excited to be back.

“It’s just great,” Ramirez said. “It’s great to be back. To teach kids too, it’s very fun, just showing them what they can do with this and how to make a career out of it. It’s very fun.”

Skate School classes are offered every Saturday and Sunday morning at The Bay, located near 21st and Y streets.

For fall break, The Bay opened Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for kids to be able to get out and enjoy the skate park.

Kids can start skateboarding at The Bay as young as five-years-old.

