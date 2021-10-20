Advertisement

Skate School back open for people of all ages

Skate School has returned to The Bay after being cancelled due to the pandemic.
Skate School has returned to The Bay after being cancelled due to the pandemic.(Kamri Sylve/10/11 NOW)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a year-and-a-half of no classes, Skate School at The Bay returned just in time for kids to enjoy during fall break.

The program, which teaches people of all ages to learn how to skateboard at four different levels, shut down in March of 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

Skate School students are taught the parts of the skateboard, practice skating on ramps and even learn to master tough tricks.

Julio Ramirez, with Skate School and The Bay, said he’s excited to be back.

“It’s just great,” Ramirez said. “It’s great to be back. To teach kids too, it’s very fun, just showing them what they can do with this and how to make a career out of it. It’s very fun.”

Skate School classes are offered every Saturday and Sunday morning at The Bay, located near 21st and Y streets.

For fall break, The Bay opened Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for kids to be able to get out and enjoy the skate park.

Kids can start skateboarding at The Bay as young as five-years-old.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
Brian Adams, 50, of Lincoln
Lincoln man arrested for murder had served prison time for assault
Traffic shutdown at HWY 77 in both directions in southwest Lincoln due to serious crash
Deadly crash forces closure of HWY 77 in southwest Lincoln
Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to...
Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19
Frederick White Jr.
LPD: Man breaks into east Lincoln home while 3 people inside

Latest News

Highway 77 crash Lincoln
SCENE VIDEO: Deadly crash on Highway 77
LSO File Photo
LSO taking part in training program to prevent officer misconduct & harm
Survivors and supporters participate in the 2021 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in...
Supporting survivors with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk
Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
LIVE UPDATES: Authorities searching for Plattsmouth man missing since February 2020