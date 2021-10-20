Advertisement

Supporting survivors with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

Survivors and supporters participate in the 2021 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in...
Survivors and supporters participate in the 2021 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Lincoln on Sunday, Oct. 17 2021(Kamri Sylve/10/11 NOW)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2021 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk took place on Sunday in Lincoln at Holmes Lake.

The community spent the day celebrating and supporting survivors. Sunday’s walk marked 21 years for the event.

Making Strides raised more than $80,000 this year. All of the money went directly to life-saving research and programs helping people beat this deadly disease.

There were more than 100 survivors and 350 people who walked.

“There was a lot of anticipation from the Strides community and survivors to get together this year and unite and celebrate survivorship and breast cancer awareness,” one survivor said.

After the walk at Holmes Lake was canceled last year, people called this year’s walk a come-back.

“To come to an event and see all of these people surviving and thriving with their families and their friends, it’s so joyous. I mean, you can see the joy back there. It’s so uplifting,” one participant said.

The event was important to those breast cancer survivors who never stop fighting.

“I survived breast cancer for seven years and was diagnosed again this year.”

The community wrapped around these fighters and showed them they have support.

“It means so much to me to have my daughters here, my granddaughters, my husband. I have a couple grandsons here today too, my son-in-law. It means the world to me to have them walk with me this year.”

Different survivors shared their stories to encourage one another in the fight. This was a reminder that there are others who share the experience.

“Being diagnosed with breast cancer, it’s scary. It’s terrifying, and it’s hard work. Knowing that you’re not alone and have someone who’s been there before to really help you through it.”

Survivors at the walk encouraged others to get screened and stressed the importance of early detection.

They said to make sure you find doctors you trust and to keep up with regular mammograms.

