Thursday Forecast: Seasonably cool will be the rule...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chilly October conditions have returned to the region...

An area of low pressure traveling to our north has pulled gusty northwest winds and much cooler air into Nebraska. Afternoon temperatures that were in the 70s earlier in the week were in the 40s and 50s Wednesday afternoon.

As those northwesterly winds diminish Wednesday night...and we see some breaks in the overcast conditions...temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s and 30s over much of the area.

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

After a chilly start to the day...Thursday afternoon will remain on the seasonably cool side with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s under variably cloudy skies.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Another chilly night awaits the forecast area Thursday night-into-early Friday morning...with lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s as skies turn partly cloudy.

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Friday afternoon will moderate a bit...with highs for much of 10-11 Country returning to the low 60s to low 70s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Temperatures are expected to remain fairly seasonal over the weekend...with highs generally in the middle 60s. The weekend will also present us with our next chance for precipitation as an approaching area of low pressure moves through the state Saturday night and into Sunday. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible at that time. It continues to look like we’ll see a seasonably warm start to next week...with highs in the 70s for Monday and Tuesday. Yet another disturbance will bring us an additional rain chance by midweek...followed by a cool down.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.