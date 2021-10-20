Advertisement

Two hospitalized after late Tuesday night crash

The scene of a rollover crash near 84th & A Streets, as seen from a City of Lincoln traffic...
The scene of a rollover crash near 84th & A Streets, as seen from a City of Lincoln traffic camera.(LTU)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital late Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. at 84th and A Streets. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, one of which was on its side in a parking lot north of the intersection.

Not a lot has been released about the crash, including the extent of the injuries to those involved.

