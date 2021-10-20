Two hospitalized after late Tuesday night crash
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital late Tuesday night.
The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. at 84th and A Streets. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, one of which was on its side in a parking lot north of the intersection.
Not a lot has been released about the crash, including the extent of the injuries to those involved.
