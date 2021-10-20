Advertisement

UPDATE: NSP ID’s two people killed in crash on I-80 in Seward County

Semi fire
Semi fire
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified two people killed in a crash on Interstate 80 near Goehner.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, NSP was alerted to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes. Upon arrival, troopers and Seward County deputies located two semis fully engulfed.

After preliminary investigation, it is believed that an eastbound semi crossed the median and struck a westbound semi head-on in the westbound lanes near mile marker 371. The driver of the eastbound semi has been identified as Lloyd Shobe, 63, of Mesa, Arizona. The driver of the westbound semi has been identified as Richard Turner, 48, of Pella, Iowa. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Interstate 80 was closed for westbound traffic for approximately six hours. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
Brian Adams, 50, of Lincoln
Lincoln man arrested for murder had served prison time for assault
This vehicle was in the area of a fatality accident on October 20, 2021 around 7 a.m. on...
Police looking to speak to driver seen in area of deadly crash
Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to...
Lincoln COVID cases see steady decline
Frederick White Jr.
LPD: Man breaks into east Lincoln home while 3 people inside

Latest News

Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Human remains found during Plattsmouth area search for man missing since February 2020
Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to...
Lincoln COVID cases see steady decline
Investigation underway into explosion in Taylor
COVID update
COVID cases still need to drop to end mask mandate