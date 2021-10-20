UPDATE: NSP ID’s two people killed in crash on I-80 in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified two people killed in a crash on Interstate 80 near Goehner.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, NSP was alerted to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes. Upon arrival, troopers and Seward County deputies located two semis fully engulfed.

After preliminary investigation, it is believed that an eastbound semi crossed the median and struck a westbound semi head-on in the westbound lanes near mile marker 371. The driver of the eastbound semi has been identified as Lloyd Shobe, 63, of Mesa, Arizona. The driver of the westbound semi has been identified as Richard Turner, 48, of Pella, Iowa. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Interstate 80 was closed for westbound traffic for approximately six hours. The investigation remains ongoing.

