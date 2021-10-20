Advertisement

Windy and cooler for Wednesday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through most of Nebraska and that means it will be much cooler and on the windy side for Wednesday. Dry conditions expected Thursday and Friday with some clouds from time to time with typical late October temperatures.

Partly sunny, windy and cooler Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s this afternoon with a gusty northwest wind.
Clear to partly cloudy tonight and on the cool side. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

Chilly overnight temperatures expected.
Mix of clouds and sun on Thursday and seasonably cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mix of clouds and sun with cool temperatures continuing.
Friday will be a relatively nice day for late October with the highs in the mid 60s along with mostly sunny skies.

Most of Saturday appears to be dry with the chance for showers developing Saturday evening and continuing Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 60s.

Monday will be around 70 and possibly warming to the upper 70s on Tuesday.

After cooler temperatures for Wednesday, a gradual warming trend is expected through the...
