Advertisement

Biden, Harris to speak at 10th anniversary of MLK Memorial

FILE - Visitors are shown at The Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, Aug....
FILE - Visitors are shown at The Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2012.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to speak Thursday during the 10th anniversary commemoration of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

The memorial to the civil rights leader features a 30-foot-tall stone statue of him, along with 14 quotes from King.

The memorial was the first to honor a Black person on the National Mall, and it located at 1964 Independence Ave., in recognition of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the National Park Service states on its website.

“Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope,” a quote from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, served as a theme of the design and is featured at the memorial.

Its official dedication date is Aug. 28, 2011, the anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom that King participated in, but the ceremony was postponed to October that year for Hurricane Irene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic shutdown at HWY 77 in both directions in southwest Lincoln due to serious crash
Lincoln Police to provide update Thursday on deadly car vs. pedestrian crash
Lincoln officials responded to a deadly assault near 27th and Vine Street Monday afternoon.
Lincoln Police release name of man beaten to death
Semi fire
UPDATE: NSP ID’s two people killed in crash on I-80 in Seward County
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The scene of a rollover crash near 84th & A Streets, as seen from a City of Lincoln traffic...
Two hospitalized after late Tuesday night crash

Latest News

In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks...
Ex-Minneapolis officer gets 57 months in death of 911 caller
A Florida woman got involved in a shootout over expensive exotic dogs.
Fla. dog breeder gets into shootout in driveway over stolen puppies
Surveillance video shows another customer in the store react immediately to the situation and...
WATCH: Marine Corps veteran thwarts attempted armed robbery
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
Remains found in Brian Laundrie search may take time to ID
Man has life-threatening injuries after Wednesday afternoon car vs. pedestrian crash