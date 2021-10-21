Cool October day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies on Thursday with cool but, typical late October temperatures. Clear skies Thursday night with areas of frost into Friday morning. Nice weather expected for Friday with seasonal conditions. A storm system will bring the chance of rain over the weekend.
Partly to mostly sunny skies on Thursday with the afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s and a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Mostly clear skies for tonight and chilly. Areas of frost will be possible in southeast Nebraska. The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for the Lincoln area and southeast Nebraska late tonight into Friday morning.
After chilly temperatures Friday morning, we should have mostly sunny skies with highs a bit warmer in the mid 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Most of Saturday should be dry with increasing clouds and seasonal temperatures. Showers will be possible Saturday evening and continuing on Sunday.
