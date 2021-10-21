Advertisement

Cool October day

By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies on Thursday with cool but, typical late October temperatures. Clear skies Thursday night with areas of frost into Friday morning. Nice weather expected for Friday with seasonal conditions. A storm system will bring the chance of rain over the weekend.

Partly to mostly sunny skies on Thursday with the afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s and a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cool temperatures expected Thursday afternoon.
Cool temperatures expected Thursday afternoon.

Mostly clear skies for tonight and chilly. Areas of frost will be possible in southeast Nebraska. The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for the Lincoln area and southeast Nebraska late tonight into Friday morning.

A freeze warning for late tonight into Friday morning fort parts of central and eastern...
A freeze warning for late tonight into Friday morning fort parts of central and eastern Nebraska. Frost advisory for parts of southern Nebraska.
Areas of frost likely across Nebraska late tonight and Friday morning.
Areas of frost likely across Nebraska late tonight and Friday morning.

After chilly temperatures Friday morning, we should have mostly sunny skies with highs a bit warmer in the mid 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Temperatures will be warmer on Friday.
Temperatures will be warmer on Friday.

Most of Saturday should be dry with increasing clouds and seasonal temperatures. Showers will be possible Saturday evening and continuing on Sunday.

No large temperature extremes expected over the next 7 days.
No large temperature extremes expected over the next 7 days.

