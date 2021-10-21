Distracted driving crash in Saunders County caught on camera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Saunders County Sheriff is issuing an important message to not drive distracted, after a harrowing crash was caught on camera.

The accident happened near Mead on Oct. 16 around 2:30 p.m.

A witness’s vehicle camera system shows an SUV cross the center line of the highway and strike another vehicle, sending it into the ditch. The driver narrowly missed hitting the witness’s vehicle.

Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said two people were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

The witness to the crash stopped to help until deputies could arrive.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the accident was cited for careless driving.

