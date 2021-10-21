Advertisement

Friday Forecast: A “frosty” feeling to begin the day...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Clear to partly cloudy skies and a chilly air mass will mean a cold start to your Friday...

As high pressure settles over the region...much of central and eastern Nebraska will find themselves threatened by FROST of FREEZE conditions Friday night. Warnings and advisories for the cold conditions are in place for late tonight into mid-morning Friday.

FROST/FREEZE ALERTS
FROST/FREEZE ALERTS(KOLN)
Friday Morning Lows
Friday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Friday afternoon temperatures are expected to moderate back into the seasonally pleasant 60s...with light winds and partly cloudy skies.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)

Lows on Friday night into Saturday morning will get quite chill again...but shouldn’t be quite as cold.

Saturday Morning Lows
Saturday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Saturday will feature seasonal afternoon temperatures for much of the state...with highs again in the 60s and much of the day expected to be dry.

Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)

A storm system will slide into the region by Saturday night...bringing with it some rain chances...and at least a small risk for a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms in southeast Nebraska.

SPC Outlook For Saturday
SPC Outlook For Saturday(KOLN)

That rain chance will linger into the day on Sunday...with dry conditions expected to return for Monday...but another weather-maker rides in from the west Tuesday-into-Wednesday providing much of the area with another rain chance. Dry conditions should return for the second-half of next week. Temperatures over the next seven days will be close to “average”...mainly in the low-to-mid 60s.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic shutdown at HWY 77 in both directions in southwest Lincoln due to serious crash
Lincoln Police to provide update Thursday on deadly car vs. pedestrian crash
Lincoln officials responded to a deadly assault near 27th and Vine Street Monday afternoon.
Lincoln Police release name of man beaten to death
Semi fire
UPDATE: NSP ID’s two people killed in crash on I-80 in Seward County
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
LPD has identified the man killed in a car vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday morning in west...
LPD: 56-year-old man killed in pedestrian vs. car crash on Highway 77

Latest News

Cool temperatures expected Thursday afternoon.
Cool October day
Cool Again Today
Brad's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
7-Day Outlook
Thursday Forecast: Seasonably cool will be the rule...
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast