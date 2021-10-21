Friday Forecast: A “frosty” feeling to begin the day...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Clear to partly cloudy skies and a chilly air mass will mean a cold start to your Friday...

As high pressure settles over the region...much of central and eastern Nebraska will find themselves threatened by FROST of FREEZE conditions Friday night. Warnings and advisories for the cold conditions are in place for late tonight into mid-morning Friday.

FROST/FREEZE ALERTS (KOLN)

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Friday afternoon temperatures are expected to moderate back into the seasonally pleasant 60s...with light winds and partly cloudy skies.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Lows on Friday night into Saturday morning will get quite chill again...but shouldn’t be quite as cold.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday will feature seasonal afternoon temperatures for much of the state...with highs again in the 60s and much of the day expected to be dry.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

A storm system will slide into the region by Saturday night...bringing with it some rain chances...and at least a small risk for a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms in southeast Nebraska.

SPC Outlook For Saturday (KOLN)

That rain chance will linger into the day on Sunday...with dry conditions expected to return for Monday...but another weather-maker rides in from the west Tuesday-into-Wednesday providing much of the area with another rain chance. Dry conditions should return for the second-half of next week. Temperatures over the next seven days will be close to “average”...mainly in the low-to-mid 60s.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

